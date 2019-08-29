Haidilao International Holding’s founder and chairman Zhang Yong during a conference in Zhengzhou of Henan province on Sunday, April 23, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s hotpot king Zhang Yong shoves aside real estate magnates as Singapore’s richest man as Haidilao’s stock price doubled
- Zhang Yong, a new citizen of Singapore takes the No 1 spot in Singapore from Sino Land’s Ng Brothers, says Forbes Asia
- The move to Singapore could foreshadow a migration of wealth from Hong Kong to Singapore amid concerns over Hong Kong’s political stability
