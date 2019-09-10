Five-tael (6.65 ounces or 190 grams) gold bars are seen at a jewellery store in Hong Kong. Gold prices have risen in recent months. Photo: Reuters
Citigroup says cuts in Fed rates, global recession risks could propel gold above US$2,000
- Gold hit a six-year high this month as central banks ease policy to address the slowdown in growth amid the trade war
- Gold reached an all-time high of US$1,921.17 in 2011
