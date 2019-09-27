The number of super-rich people in Hong Kong fell by 10.6 per cent in 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong’s richest suffered 9 per cent decline in total asset value last year, most among global peers, amid continued US-China trade war uncertainties
- A drop in the number of Hong Kong’s super-rich has let New York reclaim top spot as the world’s top city for wealthy individuals
- US and China are no 1 and 2, and both saw their wealthy populations continue to rise, despite the trade war
Topic | Wealth management
