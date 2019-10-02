Bitcoin.com buttons are seen displayed on the floor of the Consensus blockchain technology conference in New York, in May 2018. Photo: Reuters
After bitcoin’s biggest weekly plunge this year some investors expect it to sink below US$5,000 by the year-end
- Investors were disappointed by the poor reception to the launch of Bakkt, the first US-regulated bitcoin futures exchange operated by ICE
- Although some investors remain pessimistic about the cryptocurrency’s outlook, investors are cautiously stepping into to take advantage of the decline
