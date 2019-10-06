Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

UBS said there were between 150 and 180 family offices in Hong Kong. photo: Bloomberg
Wealth

More than half of world’s wealthiest families expect a recession next year, survey by UBS and Camden Wealth shows

  • Asia-Pacific family offices enjoyed portfolio returns of 6.2 per cent until end of second quarter this year, highest of any region
  • ‘Business as usual’ for UBS’s Hong Kong family office despite protests
Topic |   Wealth management
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 3:00pm, 6 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

UBS said there were between 150 and 180 family offices in Hong Kong. photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.