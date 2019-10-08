The study found that two thirds of affluent Hongkongers were not confident of being able to afford their dream retirement. Photo: Sam Tsang
Affluent Hongkongers most pessimistic in Asia about affording their ideal retirement lifestyle, survey finds
- Just over a third of respondents in Hong Kong felt they were financially on track to achieve the retirement lifestyle they desire, the Standard Chartered survey found
- Chinese respondents were the most confident about attaining their perfect retirement
Face-concealing protesters, seen here in June, are barred from wearing masks and other accessories that hide their identities under regulations taking effect at midnight on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Anti-mask law in Hong Kong: Carrie Lam’s government faces two legal challenges against controversial bid to quell protests
- Retired civil servant and former student leader launch separate judicial reviews within hours of anti-mask law unveiling
- Legal experts warn of negative impact on authorised protests and innocent bystanders
