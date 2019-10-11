Channels

Chinese artist Sanyu’s Leopard oil on canvas on display at a previous Sotheby’s auction in Hong Kong. This year his painting, Nu, sold for HK$198 million. Photo: Nora Tam
Wealth

Auction house Sotheby’s raises over US$400 million in sixth straight autumn sale as phone, online bids offset drop in visitors amid protests

  • The percentage of phone bidding and online bidding grew by 17 per cent and 44 per cent respectively, said Kevin Ching, CEO of Sotheby’s Asia
  • New York-headquartered Sotheby’s sold 3,423 lots in 20 auctions over five days at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, it said on Wednesday
Topic |   Auctions
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 10:30am, 11 Oct, 2019

Chinese artist Sanyu's Leopard oil on canvas on display at a previous Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong. This year his painting, Nu, sold for HK$198 million. Photo: Nora Tam
Police restrain a protester near a police station in the Mong Kok shopping district on Monday. Chinese commentators are criticising Apple Inc for making available an app that would allow users to avoid police actions in Hong Kong. Photo: Kyodo
News

Apple under fire from China over HKmap.live app that tracks police activity amid Hong Kong protests

  • HKmap.live uses crowdsourcing to track police vehicles, armed officers and incidents in which people have been injured
  • People’s Daily column accuses the tech giant of ‘allowing its platform to clear the way for an app that incites illegal behaviour’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 10:36pm, 9 Oct, 2019

Police restrain a protester near a police station in the Mong Kok shopping district on Monday. Chinese commentators are criticising Apple Inc for making available an app that would allow users to avoid police actions in Hong Kong. Photo: Kyodo
