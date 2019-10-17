Channels

An increasing number of Hongkongers are considering emigrating for a better quality of life abroad as the protests in the city show no sign of ending soon. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Business

Hongkongers pursue overseas passports and sell homes at huge discounts to fund move as city’s protests rage on

  • Emigration inquiries have risen fourteen fold since the protests started more than four months ago, says Midland Immigration Consultancy
  • A homeowner in Tuen Mun sold a flat 25 per cent below market value to finance emigration application.
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 11:15am, 17 Oct, 2019

Protesters vandalise Sun Hung Kai Properties’ New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, on September 22, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Companies

Sun Hung Kai offers relief for struggling retailers, plans to waive rents on days shopping centres are closed due to protests

  • At least eight of SHKP’s malls have had to remain shut for days, including World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay and New Town Plaza in Sha Tin
  • Hang Lung Properties also says that it has cut rents for tenants
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 9:58pm, 15 Oct, 2019

Protesters vandalise Sun Hung Kai Properties’ New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, on September 22, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
