An increasing number of Hongkongers are considering emigrating for a better quality of life abroad as the protests in the city show no sign of ending soon. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkongers pursue overseas passports and sell homes at huge discounts to fund move as city’s protests rage on
- Emigration inquiries have risen fourteen fold since the protests started more than four months ago, says Midland Immigration Consultancy
- A homeowner in Tuen Mun sold a flat 25 per cent below market value to finance emigration application.
Topic | Hong Kong property
Protesters vandalise Sun Hung Kai Properties’ New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, on September 22, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Sun Hung Kai offers relief for struggling retailers, plans to waive rents on days shopping centres are closed due to protests
- At least eight of SHKP’s malls have had to remain shut for days, including World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay and New Town Plaza in Sha Tin
- Hang Lung Properties also says that it has cut rents for tenants
Topic | Hong Kong property
