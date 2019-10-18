Pairs of retro Air Jordan trainers are making people a fortune online. Photo: SCMP Handout
The Chinese millennials making a killing trading Air Jordans, Adidas’ Yeezy trainers online
- The SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 in black patent leather rocketed in value by 6,600 per cent to 75,999 yuan (US$10,740) on the online marketplace Nice
- China’s trainer-resale market exceeds US$1 billion in value, according to Detroit-based trainer exchange SoleTrade, known as StockX
