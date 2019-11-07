Channels

Jack Ma (right) and Pony Ma Huateng are China’s top two richest individuals. Photo: Reuters
China’s 400 richest billionaires increase their total wealth by 22 per cent to US$1.29 trillion despite trade war, slowing economy

  • Qin Yinglin, chairman of Muyuan Foodstuff, almost quadrupled his wealth to US$16.6 billion, as China’s pork crisis has sent the company’s shares through the roof
  • Jack Ma, former chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, once again topped the Forbes list with a net worth of US$38.2 billion
Topic |   Millionaires and Billionaires
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 2:59pm, 7 Nov, 2019

Hui Ka-yan, boss of Evergrande, saw his net worth shrink by 45 billion yuan, or 21 per cent, to 170 billion yuan. Photo: David Wong
China’s richest builder loses wealth while top 10 billionaire developers boost combined worth: Hurun Report

  • Evergrande and Dalian Wanda bosses suffer negative wealth effect among billionaire developers in Hurun Rich List
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 10:04am, 31 Oct, 2019

