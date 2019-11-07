Jack Ma (right) and Pony Ma Huateng are China’s top two richest individuals. Photo: Reuters
China’s 400 richest billionaires increase their total wealth by 22 per cent to US$1.29 trillion despite trade war, slowing economy
- Qin Yinglin, chairman of Muyuan Foodstuff, almost quadrupled his wealth to US$16.6 billion, as China’s pork crisis has sent the company’s shares through the roof
- Jack Ma, former chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, once again topped the Forbes list with a net worth of US$38.2 billion
Hui Ka-yan, boss of Evergrande, saw his net worth shrink by 45 billion yuan, or 21 per cent, to 170 billion yuan. Photo: David Wong
China’s richest builder loses wealth while top 10 billionaire developers boost combined worth: Hurun Report
- Evergrande and Dalian Wanda bosses suffer negative wealth effect among billionaire developers in Hurun Rich List
