Bitcoin prices have fallen sharply in the past week. Photo: Getty Images
Bitcoin tipped to slide further to US$6,500 as clampdown by China’s central bank spooks cryptocurrency traders
- A rally triggered by a wrongly translated message on President Xi Jinping’s support for blockchain has been wiped out, as the People’s Bank of China continues to come down hard on cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin recovers some lost ground, but some see it sinking further to US$5,000
Topic | Digital currencies
