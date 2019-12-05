This photo taken on July 5, 2014 shows luxury yachts lined up at a boat show at the port in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian. Photo: AFP
Crazy rich Asians trail peers in North America, Europe on charitable spending as wealth erodes
- Asia’s ultra high net worth individuals gave 0.19 per cent of wealth to charities in 2018, trailing peers in North America and Europe
- Older wealthy people likely more generous than younger generations to establish legacies, Wealth-X report suggests
Topic | Philanthropy
