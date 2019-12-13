General view of Mount Nicholson on The Peak, one of Hong Kong’s most expensive neighbourhoods for property. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s luxury homes to see price declines of up to 20 per cent next year amid fewer mainland buyers, says JLL

  • Knight Frank, however, expects prices in this segment to decline by only 5 per cent in 2020
  • Mass residential prices too are predicted to fall by up to 15 per cent as job fears affect buyers’ confidence, says JLL
Snow Xia

Updated: 8:00am, 13 Dec, 2019

An aerial view of residential buildings on The Peak. Luxury home prices in Hong Kong are expected to remain flat next year. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong luxury home prices expected to stay flat next year amid protest fears, says Knight Frank

  • Prime property prices in Singapore and Sydney expected to rise by 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, according to a Knight Frank report
  • Luxury home prices rose 1.1 per cent in the year to the end of September, the slowest pace in a decade, as global geopolitical uncertainties and economic worries kept investors on the sidelines.
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 12:08pm, 7 Dec, 2019

