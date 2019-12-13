General view of Mount Nicholson on The Peak, one of Hong Kong’s most expensive neighbourhoods for property. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s luxury homes to see price declines of up to 20 per cent next year amid fewer mainland buyers, says JLL
- Knight Frank, however, expects prices in this segment to decline by only 5 per cent in 2020
- Mass residential prices too are predicted to fall by up to 15 per cent as job fears affect buyers’ confidence, says JLL
An aerial view of residential buildings on The Peak. Luxury home prices in Hong Kong are expected to remain flat next year. Photo: Roy Issa
