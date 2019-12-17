Elderly Hongkongers gather to exercise together at Hin Tin Playground in Sha Tin. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong millennials want to retire earlier on lower savings, but their maths may fail, JPMorgan survey shows
- Hongkongers aged 30 to 40 estimated they could retire by the age of 61 on average with HK$3.6 million (US$460,000) of savings
- The retirement planning by younger individuals may fall short of expectations because their investment approach is relatively conservative, JPMorgan said
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
