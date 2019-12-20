Technicians inspect bitcoin mining machines at a facility operated by Bitmain Technologies in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Bitcoin miners get a chance to hedge risks as rig maker Canaan ties up with GSR for customised financial products
- The Nasdaq-listed Canaan sees miners using its gear to opt for GSR’s risk management solutions to protect against bitcoin volatility
- Some US$3 billion worth of bitcoin is expected to be mined globally next year at current prices
