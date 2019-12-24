A house in the Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles, originally priced at US$250 million, sold for US$94 million in October. Photo: Handout
Money /  Wealth

Los Angeles mansion, once owned by Cher, is now available for US$115 million after seller cuts price by US$65 million

  • The act of pricing homes well above their market value, known as aspirational pricing, is adopted by sellers looking to generate attention around their listings
  • One home in Los Angeles priced at US$250 million was later sold for US$94 million
Topic |   International Property
Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Updated: 3:54pm, 24 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A house in the Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles, originally priced at US$250 million, sold for US$94 million in October. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE