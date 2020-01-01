Xu Hang, the founder of a Shenzhen-listed medical equipment manufacturer who has also ventured into real estate, was the biggest gainer last year. His wealth rose by 64 per cent to US$8.1 billion. Photo: Baidu
Hong Kong’s richest weather worst political crisis in decades to emerge richer – by 64 per cent in one case

  • All but four of Hong Kong’s 20 richest people saw their net worth increase over the past year
  • Some property and casino owners saw their wealth increase by over 20 per cent
Yujing Liu
Updated: 11:57am, 1 Jan, 2020

Yujing Liu is a business reporter with a passion for understanding and explaining the fascinating complexities of China’s economy and society. Originally from Beijing, she joined the Post in 2017 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in politics and journalism.