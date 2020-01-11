2-8a Rutland Gate from Hyde Park, London in January 2016. Photo: Wikipedia
CC Land’s chairman Cheung splashes £210 million on 45-room Knightsbridge mansion, breaking London’s price record
- The private family office of Cheung Chung Kiu has agreed to buy the palatial home at 2-8a Rutland Gate, a spokesman said in an emailed statement
- The sale price is set to be £210 million, eclipsing the £140 million reportedly paid for a country house in Oxfordshire nearly a decade ago
