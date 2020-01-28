Tourists take photos of the Big Ben. New data showed a jump last year in China’s rich applying to live in the UK amid trade tensions between the US and China. Photo: Reuters
Surge in wealthy Chinese keen on living in the UK as US delays granting visas amid trade war
- The number of tier-1 investor visa applications by high net worth individuals from China rose 32 per cent year on year to 202, according to British private equity firm Growthdeck
- Chinese investors also take advantage of a fall in the value of the British pound, which has made UK assets cheaper relative to other countries
