Lee Shau-kee, Hong Kong’s richest man, stepped down from his role as chairman of Henderson Land last year, and divided responsibilities at the property company between sons Peter Lee Ka-kit and Martin Lee Ka-shing. Photo: Handout
Lee Shau-kee crowned Hong Kong’s richest man in latest survey by Forbes Asia, Li Ka-shing in second spot after decades at the top

  • Li Ka-shing’s wealth dropped to US$29.4 billion in 2020 from US$32 billion in 2019, putting him at No. 2
  • Fortunes of China’s top billionaires surpass wealth of Hong Kong counterparts
Ryan Swift
Ryan Swift

Updated: 1:37pm, 6 Feb, 2020

Ryan Swift is a senior business reporter focused on wealth management, green business, the shipping industry and the gaming industry. He was chief editor of The Peak and Asia-Pacific Boating magazines.