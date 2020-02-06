Lee Shau-kee, Hong Kong’s richest man, stepped down from his role as chairman of Henderson Land last year, and divided responsibilities at the property company between sons Peter Lee Ka-kit and Martin Lee Ka-shing. Photo: Handout
Lee Shau-kee crowned Hong Kong’s richest man in latest survey by Forbes Asia, Li Ka-shing in second spot after decades at the top
- Li Ka-shing’s wealth dropped to US$29.4 billion in 2020 from US$32 billion in 2019, putting him at No. 2
- Fortunes of China’s top billionaires surpass wealth of Hong Kong counterparts
