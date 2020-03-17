In February, 163 parking spots changed hands in Hong Kong, worth a total of HK$239 million. Photo: Felix Wong
Business

Sales of parking spaces in Hong Kong dry up as investors hold back amid stalling economy, coronavirus

  • Sales of parking spots plunged 66 per cent to a five-month low in February as the combined impact of last year’s social unrest and the coronavirus hurt the market
  • Despite the massive slowdown in sales, there were still some eye-watering deals in the famously lucrative market
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 7:23am, 17 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

In February, 163 parking spots changed hands in Hong Kong, worth a total of HK$239 million. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE