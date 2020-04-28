People wearing face masks amid concerns over the coronavirus walk past a shopping centre in Beijing. Governments around the world are unleashing trillions of dollars to keep businesses and workers afloat. Photo: AFP
Money /  Wealth

Rich Asian families take defensive approach to conserve wealth as coronavirus outbreak wreaks economic havoc

  • The reluctance among some of Asia’s wealthiest families to rush for deals is potentially a warning sign for the global economy
  • However, some are still keen to invest, especially family offices in China where the economy is reopening
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:22pm, 28 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People wearing face masks amid concerns over the coronavirus walk past a shopping centre in Beijing. Governments around the world are unleashing trillions of dollars to keep businesses and workers afloat. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE