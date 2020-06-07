Hong Kong skyline of Central district on background, photographed from Tsim Sha Tsui promenade on 31 May, 2020. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong tycoons with US$140 billion of fortunes at stake put their names behind China’s proposed security law for city
- A developer association said it backs China’s proposed national security bill for Hong Kong because it will guarantee stability and prosperity
- The families behind Swire Pacific, Galaxy Entertainment Group and Jardine Matheson Holdings have issued similar endorsements
Topic | Millionaires and Billionaires
