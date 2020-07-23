Executives from the first batch of Star Market debutants gather for a group picture to celebrate the inauguration in Shanghai on July 22, 2019. Photo: Xinhua Executives from the first batch of Star Market debutants gather for a group picture to celebrate the inauguration in Shanghai on July 22, 2019. Photo: Xinhua 
Executives from the first batch of Star Market debutants gather for a group picture to celebrate the inauguration in Shanghai on July 22, 2019. Photo: Xinhua 
China’s Nasdaq-style Star Market mints one billionaire a month with rally that outstrips FAANG stocks

  • The Star Market in Shanghai has produced at least 13 billionaires in its first year, including a chip supplier to Huawei
  • Stocks on the technology board have risen 201 per cent on average versus about 78 per cent in the NYSE FANG+ Index
Topic |   China stock market: Latest news and updates
Yujing Liu
Updated: 11:56am, 23 Jul, 2020

