Mainland Chinese buyers are shying away from real estate in Hong Kong as the coronavirus pandemic clouds the economic outlook and keeps investors from travelling to the city. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus, economic slump force mainland Chinese owners to dump their luxury Hong Kong properties at steep losses
- At least 10 recent transactions were lower than market price or incurred losses of as much as HK$8.2 million (US$1.06 million) for their mainland owners
- China’s economic slowdown and the third wave of Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong have made some mainlanders offload the properties, analysts say
