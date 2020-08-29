Elon Musk after the successful launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission at Cape Canaveral on May 30, 2020. Musk this week became the fourth person in history to join the rarefied centibillionaire club, where his fortune topped US$100 billion. Photo Reuters
Money /  Wealth

A wondrous week for 500 of world’s wealthiest people, as stock market rally boosts their fortunes by US$209 billion

  • Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk becomes the fourth person in history to join the rarefied centibillionaire club, where fortunes top US$100 billion
  • The world’s 500 wealthiest people were US$209 billion richer than a week ago

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:45pm, 29 Aug, 2020

Elon Musk after the successful launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission at Cape Canaveral on May 30, 2020. Musk this week became the fourth person in history to join the rarefied centibillionaire club, where his fortune topped US$100 billion. Photo Reuters
