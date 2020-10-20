Southeast Asia’s data centre sector will see a compounded annual growth rate of 13 per cent through 2024, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Photo: Shutterstock
Canadian teachers’ pension fund bets on Asia-Pacific data centre growth in 5G era with big investment in Singapore’s Princeton Digital Group
- The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board led a US$360 million investment in Singapore-based data centre company Princeton Digital Group
- Southeast Asia’s data centre sector will see a compounded annual growth rate of 13 per cent through 2024, according to Cushman & Wakefield
