Calculations were based on their wealth as of August 28.

A total of 2,303 billionaires made the rich list, which was published on Tuesday morning. Of those, 878 are billionaires in US dollar terms, more than the 700 or so known billionaires in the US, said Hoogewerf.

originated in Wuhan The coronavirus, whichin central China’s Hubei province last December, wiped out massive amounts of wealth in the first two months of the outbreak as lockdowns and social distancing measures disrupted production and commercial activities.

China’s successful containment of the Covid-19 in the first half of this year helped businesses engineer a V-shaped recovery since June, and new economy companies – technology firms and the like – boomed to record heights on the stock market.

The mainland Chinese economy, the world’s second largest, expanded 4.9 per cent in the third quarter, driven by an uptick in the services sector and consistent strength in trade and industry.

Covid-19 China is now the lone bright spot among the world’s major economies asis still wreaking havoc on US and European businesses.

GDP had contracted 6.8 per cent in the first quarter as the country went into lockdown to contain the outbreak. Second-quarter growth picked up by 3.2 per cent as China became the first to emerge from the lockdown and the economy clawed its way back to life.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,380.28 on August 21, 10.8 per cent higher than the close at the end of last year.

13 fresh billionaires The Nasdaq-style Star Market offered fast tickets to prospective start-ups from chip makers to biotech businesses as a way of bolstering technological innovation amid escalating US-China tensions. It minted at leastin its first year of operations.

Companies also flocked to Hong Kong and New York to raise funds, creating new billionaires.

Zhong Shanshan, 66, of YST, best-known for its bottled water brand Nongfu, surged to third place on the rich list with a net worth of US$53.7 billion.

Zhong Shanshan, the 65-year-old founder and controlling shareholder of Nongfu Spring, finds himself in third place. Photo: Captured from WEIBO

Nongfu raised HK$8.35 billion (US$1.08 billion) in its Hong Kong initial public offering early this year, and the share price surged 85 per cent on its trading debut on September 8.

launching a dual-listing Fintech behemoth Ant Group, also founded by Jack Ma, is well on its way toin Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Ant’s IPO is set to smash the record held by Saudi Aramco’s US$29.4 billion IPO last December as the biggest ever share offering.

Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.