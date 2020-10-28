Potential homebuyers line up at the sales office of The Pavilia Farm, after the first phase of flats was released. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Potential homebuyers line up at the sales office of The Pavilia Farm, after the first phase of flats was released. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Potential homebuyers line up at the sales office of The Pavilia Farm, after the first phase of flats was released. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Money /  Wealth

New World raises prices of new flats at Pavilia Farm project in Tai Wai after first phase units sold like hot cakes

  • The average price for the new units at The Pavilia Farm is HK$19,838 per sq ft, up from HK$18,921 in the first phase, New World announced on Wednesday night
  • The 4.8 per cent increase came after flats in phase one sold out in less than two weeks as buyers shrugged off concerns about the slumping economy

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 9:40pm, 28 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Potential homebuyers line up at the sales office of The Pavilia Farm, after the first phase of flats was released. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Potential homebuyers line up at the sales office of The Pavilia Farm, after the first phase of flats was released. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Potential homebuyers line up at the sales office of The Pavilia Farm, after the first phase of flats was released. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE