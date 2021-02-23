A general view of the Anderson Road quarry site in Kwun Tong, taken in June 2019. Photo: Martin Chan
Mount Anderson in Kwun Tong, first new project launch of Year of the Ox, sees dismal take up with just a few flats sold on first evening
- The project received a very lukewarm response from buyers, with just three of 52 flats sold on Tuesday evening, according to agents
- Potential buyers may be hesitant to take the plunge because of concerns about transportation links to the development in east Kowloon, which currently has no bus services
