Li Ka-shing with his son Victor Li Tzar-kuoi. Li was back on top as Hong Kong’s richest man in the latest Forbes list. Photo: Dickson Lee
Zoom’s 400 per cent surge propels ‘Superman’ Li Ka-shing back to the top of Hong Kong’s rich list
- Li Ka-shing’s net worth jumped 20 per cent to US$35.4 billion, making him Hong Kong’s richest person, according Forbes’s latest ranking
- The city’s wealthiest grew their fortunes by 7.5 per cent to US$331 billion, but more than half of them lost money because of the pandemic
