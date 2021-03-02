Zhong Shanshan, the 65-year-old founder and controlling shareholder of Nongfu Spring, is Asia’s wealthiest person, according to Hurun Report. Photo: Weibo
China overtakes US with the most dollar billionaires as 2020 stock market rally defied Covid-19 and minted wealth at a record pace
- China surpassed the United States last year to become the first country with more than 1,000 dollar-denominated tycoons, with 1,058 billionaires last year compared with 696 in the US, Hurun said
- Of the 610 newly minted tycoons globally, 318 were in China, compared with 95 in the US based on January 15 valuations
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
