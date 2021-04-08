Citi says multimillionaires in Hong Kong have been diversifying their assets and carrying out risk management as well. Photo: Reuters Citi says multimillionaires in Hong Kong have been diversifying their assets and carrying out risk management as well. Photo: Reuters
Citi says multimillionaires in Hong Kong have been diversifying their assets and carrying out risk management as well. Photo: Reuters
Money /  Wealth

Hong Kong’s multimillionaire population hit record high last year even as its economy had its worst recession on record

  • About 515,000 people are estimated to have US$1.28 million each in total assets last year, up from 413,000 in 2019, according to Citibank’s Hong Kong Affluent Study 2020
  • As governments took measures to save economies, many investment instruments appreciated in value, generating gains for investors, lender’s head of retail banking says

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 6:02pm, 8 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Citi says multimillionaires in Hong Kong have been diversifying their assets and carrying out risk management as well. Photo: Reuters Citi says multimillionaires in Hong Kong have been diversifying their assets and carrying out risk management as well. Photo: Reuters
Citi says multimillionaires in Hong Kong have been diversifying their assets and carrying out risk management as well. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE