One in every 125 Hong Kong residents have a net worth of at least US$5 million, according to the survey. Photo: Shutterstock Images
One in every 125 Hongkongers is worth at least US$5 million, ranking the city fifth globally, Wealth-X survey finds
- Hong Kong was placed fifth in a list of 10 cities ranked by the density of ‘very’ rich people in their populations by the American wealth data provider
- The booming stock market, with its string of mega IPOs, is seen as a huge contributor to individual wealth in the city
