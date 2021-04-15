One in every 125 Hong Kong residents have a net worth of at least US$5 million, according to the survey. Photo: Shutterstock Images One in every 125 Hong Kong residents have a net worth of at least US$5 million, according to the survey. Photo: Shutterstock Images
One in every 125 Hongkongers is worth at least US$5 million, ranking the city fifth globally, Wealth-X survey finds

  • Hong Kong was placed fifth in a list of 10 cities ranked by the density of ‘very’ rich people in their populations by the American wealth data provider
  • The booming stock market, with its string of mega IPOs, is seen as a huge contributor to individual wealth in the city

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:00pm, 15 Apr, 2021

One in every 125 Hong Kong residents have a net worth of at least US$5 million, according to the survey. Photo: Shutterstock Images
