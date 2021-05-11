An undated photograph of Colin Huang, founder and former chairman of Pinduoduo. Photo: Bloomberg.
Pinduoduo’s founder Colin Huang tops China’s philanthropists, giving away US$1.85 billion of wealth after quitting his job
- Billionaire Huang tops Hurun’s list of Chinese philanthropists
- Midea Group’s founder He Xiangjian was China’s second-most generous donor last year, while Xu Jianyin was in third place
Topic | Philanthropy
