Burberry may have to deal with a new kind of nationalism, over its membership of the Better Cotton Initiative. Photo: Reuters
Global luxury brands stand a better chance of weathering China’s nationalistic consumer fervour, says Credit Suisse
- The investment bank believes famous high-end brands are less affected than their more downmarket peers by the bloom of ‘Guochao’
- Consumers, especially young ones, are opting for domestic brands amid a wave of patriotism recently exacerbated by a row over cotton produced in the Xinjiang region
Topic | Luxury in China
Burberry may have to deal with a new kind of nationalism, over its membership of the Better Cotton Initiative. Photo: Reuters