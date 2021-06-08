Jumbo Floating restaurants in Aberdeen Harbour to suspend business from March 2, 2020 until further notice due to the ‘severe impact’ of Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Owner of iconic Jumbo floating restaurants to sell 509-bay car park for US$64.5 million amid record prices for vehicle bays
- The Jumbo Court Carpark near Wong Chuk Hang subway station has the capacity for 509 cars
- Melco International, the owner of Jumbo Kingdom, closed the restaurants in Aberdeen indefinitely in March last year as the pandemic slammed the industry
Topic | Hong Kong property
