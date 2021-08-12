Singapore’s wealthiest tycoons saw their combined fortunes surge 25 per cent in the last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore’s richest tycoons ranked by Forbes see fortunes rise 25 per cent in a year as coronavirus boosts tech start-ups
- The founder of ventilator maker Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Li Xiting, rode surging demand, to be crowned the richest person in the city state
- The internet sector has minted new billionaires, most notably those at the helm of Southeast Asia’s most valuable technology companies, Sea and Grab
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
Singapore’s wealthiest tycoons saw their combined fortunes surge 25 per cent in the last year. Photo: Shutterstock