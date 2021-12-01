Globally, about 680,000 individuals will transfer a collective wealth of US$18.3 trillion. Photo: Shutterstock
Wealthy Asians likely to bequeath US$2.54 trillion to their heirs by 2030, report says
- Globally, about 680,000 individuals will transfer a collective wealth of US$18.3 trillion
- There are more wealthy Asians than Europeans today, although the average age of wealthy people in the region - barring Japan - tends to be younger
Topic | Wealth management
