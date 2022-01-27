Young and focused on education but less generous than their North American and European peers, the survey found. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphot
Young and focused on education but less generous than their North American and European peers, the survey found. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphot
Money /  Wealth

Crazy rich Asians: Young and focused on education but less generous than their North American and European peers, survey finds

  • The region’s super-wealthy trail their peers when it comes to parting with their money for a good cause, a survey by Wealth-X suggests
  • Their younger average age and a less developed not-for-profit sector may help explain the discrepancy

Topic |   Millionaires and billionaires
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 8:57pm, 27 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Young and focused on education but less generous than their North American and European peers, the survey found. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphot
Young and focused on education but less generous than their North American and European peers, the survey found. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphot
READ FULL ARTICLE