A crash in tech stocks contributes to a sizeable erosion in the wealth of Chinese billionaires, the Hurun Report shows. Photo: Shutterstock
Money /  Wealth

Billionaires no more: Covid-19, market rout and trade war drove 160 Chinese tycoons from Hurun’s 2022 wealth ranking

  • Some 160 billionaires slipped out of new Hurun Rich List 2022 as Covid, tech crackdown, trade war eroded wealth
  • Nine of the global biggest losers are Chinese, while Meta’s Zuckerberg completes the top 10 list

Topic |   Millionaires and billionaires
Martin Choi
Updated: 5:11pm, 17 Mar, 2022

