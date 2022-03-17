A crash in tech stocks contributes to a sizeable erosion in the wealth of Chinese billionaires, the Hurun Report shows. Photo: Shutterstock
Billionaires no more: Covid-19, market rout and trade war drove 160 Chinese tycoons from Hurun’s 2022 wealth ranking
- Some 160 billionaires slipped out of new Hurun Rich List 2022 as Covid, tech crackdown, trade war eroded wealth
- Nine of the global biggest losers are Chinese, while Meta’s Zuckerberg completes the top 10 list
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
A crash in tech stocks contributes to a sizeable erosion in the wealth of Chinese billionaires, the Hurun Report shows. Photo: Shutterstock