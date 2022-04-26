About 434,000 people in Hong Kong were estimated to have at least HK$10 million in total assets last year, a 15 per cent drop from 2020. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s multimillionaire population dropped 15 per cent last year as stock market slump hit wealth, according to Citibank survey
- About 434,000 Hongkongers were estimated to have at least HK$10 million (US$1.27 million) in assets last year, down from 515,000 in 2020, the study found
- The city’s affluent are likely to adopt a more conservative and diversified approach to investment going forward, it said
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
About 434,000 people in Hong Kong were estimated to have at least HK$10 million in total assets last year, a 15 per cent drop from 2020. Photo: Felix Wong