About 434,000 people in Hong Kong were estimated to have at least HK$10 million in total assets last year, a 15 per cent drop from 2020. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s multimillionaire population dropped 15 per cent last year as stock market slump hit wealth, according to Citibank survey

  • About 434,000 Hongkongers were estimated to have at least HK$10 million (US$1.27 million) in assets last year, down from 515,000 in 2020, the study found
  • The city’s affluent are likely to adopt a more conservative and diversified approach to investment going forward, it said

Martin Choi
Updated: 4:57pm, 26 Apr, 2022

