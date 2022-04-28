Zhang Congyuan, founder of sneaker maker Huali Industrial Group. Photo: Weibo
Huali founder Zhang Congyuan, shoe magnate, remains Taiwan’s richest person in Forbes list despite lower net worth
- The 74-year-old founder of Huali Industrial Group, which supplies Nike, Vans and Converse, topped the 2022 list with an estimated net worth of US$12.1 billion
- The total net worth of Taiwan’s 50 richest people or families rose 6 per cent to US$158 billion, according to Forbes
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
Zhang Congyuan, founder of sneaker maker Huali Industrial Group. Photo: Weibo