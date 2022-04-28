Zhang Congyuan, founder of sneaker maker Huali Industrial Group. Photo: Weibo
Zhang Congyuan, founder of sneaker maker Huali Industrial Group. Photo: Weibo
Money /  Wealth

Huali founder Zhang Congyuan, shoe magnate, remains Taiwan’s richest person in Forbes list despite lower net worth

  • The 74-year-old founder of Huali Industrial Group, which supplies Nike, Vans and Converse, topped the 2022 list with an estimated net worth of US$12.1 billion
  • The total net worth of Taiwan’s 50 richest people or families rose 6 per cent to US$158 billion, according to Forbes

Topic |   Millionaires and billionaires
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 5:04pm, 28 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhang Congyuan, founder of sneaker maker Huali Industrial Group. Photo: Weibo
Zhang Congyuan, founder of sneaker maker Huali Industrial Group. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE