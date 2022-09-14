A previous report by Henley estimated that this year 3,000 millionaires would leave Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
A previous report by Henley estimated that this year 3,000 millionaires would leave Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Millionaires and billionaires
Money /  Wealth

Hong Kong’s millionaire population falls 14 per cent in first half as coronavirus- battered economy drives exodus

  • Hong Kong slipped four places to 12th in a list compiled by migration consultancy Henley
  • China’s tech hub, Shenzhen, is on the rise in terms of its wealthy population and is likely to break into the top 20 by 2030

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 6:30am, 14 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A previous report by Henley estimated that this year 3,000 millionaires would leave Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
A previous report by Henley estimated that this year 3,000 millionaires would leave Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE