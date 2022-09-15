Students cycling in front of the main entrance of the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. Photo: Shutterstock
Xi Jinping’s Tsinghua University and Baidu founder’s Peking University among world’s top producers of ultra-wealthy alumni

  • The alma maters of President Xi and Robin Li are among the universities that have churned out the most ultra-wealthy graduates, a study found
  • US universities were in a league of their own, with Harvard generating 17,660 super-wealthy graduates

Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 7:30am, 15 Sep, 2022

