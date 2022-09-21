Credit Suisse published its Wealth Report on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China will create millionaires more than seven times faster than the US in the five years through 2026: Credit Suisse Wealth Report
- The number of US dollar millionaires in China will increase by 97 per cent to 12.2 million by 2026, according to report
- While the US tops the world millionaire table, far ahead of China in second place, its dominance is set to slip amid limited GDP growth
