Hong Kong has seen its fair share of family disputes, especially among the city’s wealthiest. Photo: Jelly Tse
40 per cent of Hong Kong heirs regret not openly discussing parents’ will, UBS survey finds

  • Four out of 10 inheritors in Hong Kong wish they had adequately discussed their parents’ inheritance plans before they died to avoid family conflicts: UBS
  • In Hong Kong, some 80 per cent of the benefactors struggled to divide their assets fairly

Martin Choi
Updated: 5:42pm, 20 Oct, 2022

