Hong Kong has seen its fair share of family disputes, especially among the city’s wealthiest. Photo: Jelly Tse
40 per cent of Hong Kong heirs regret not openly discussing parents’ will, UBS survey finds
- Four out of 10 inheritors in Hong Kong wish they had adequately discussed their parents’ inheritance plans before they died to avoid family conflicts: UBS
- In Hong Kong, some 80 per cent of the benefactors struggled to divide their assets fairly
Hong Kong has seen its fair share of family disputes, especially among the city’s wealthiest. Photo: Jelly Tse