China’s top 10 philanthropists gave away 6.3 per cent of their total wealth, or around US$8.7 billion, according to Hurun Report. Photo: EPA.
Tech titans hew to China’s ‘common prosperity’ call, as 49 richest tycoons donate a record US$10 billion of their wealth

  • Total donations by China’s 49 top philanthropists rose to a record US$10 billion, while the top 10 gave away 6.3 per cent of their combined wealth
  • Seven of the top 10 philanthropists donated shares of their businesses to charitable foundations, according to Hurun

Martin Choi
Updated: 6:05pm, 16 Nov, 2022

