China and Hong Kong stock markets kicked off the new year with losses, as two gauges showing manufacturing slipped into contraction in the world’s second-largest economy, adding to slowdown concerns.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.1 per cent, or 27.48 points, to 2,466.42 in Wednesday morning trading, and is poised for the lowest close since November 2014. The Hang Seng Index, packed with mainland Chinese companies, sank 2.5 per cent, or 635.37 points, to 25,210.33.

Equity gauges elsewhere in Asia also fell, with South Korea’s Kospi and Taiwan’s Taiex shedding at least 0.9 per cent. Japan’s markets are closed for a holiday.

The Shanghai Composite ended 2018 with an overall 25 per cent decline, making it the world’s worst-performing stock benchmark. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 14 per cent, which was its worst performance in seven years.

Many traders said goodbye to 2018 with hopes that the new year would mark a turning point, but a snapshot of preliminary economic data dashed such optimism for now.

An official PMI index of China’s manufacturing dropped to 49.4 in December and a private gauge that focuses on smaller industrial companies also slid to 49.7. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

“The entire market is pessimistic about the growth prospect and nothing can reverse such mood on the policy front,” said Wu Kan, an investment manager at Soochow Securities in Shanghai. “The woes aren’t going to end soon.”

Health care stocks led the decline among Chinese stocks on concern a pilot programme of centralised procurement of generic drugs that has cut prices by half will erode profits. Yanan Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed tumbled by the daily limit of 10 per cent to 18.97 yuan and Kangmei Pharmaceutical also dropped by that much to 8.29 yuan.

In Hong Kong, health care and property stocks led the pack of decliners. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group shed 5.7 per cent to HK$10.66 and Country Garden Holdings slumped 5 per cent to HK$9.05.

The US-China trade war continues to be a wild card for equities. A US delegation will hold trade talks with Chinese officials in Beijing next week to try to iron out differences over such things as market access and intellectual property protection.

An end to the trade war could boost battered stocks on mainland and Hong Kong Kong exchanges.

A number of analysts expect 2019 to be better for these markets.

Deutsche Bank predicts a 10 per cent rise in the Hong Kong market, while Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs forecast single-digit returns in the city. UBS expects China will deliver a high single-digit rate of growth.