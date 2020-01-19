Bosera’s new sustainable fund is scheduled to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange next month. Photo: Xinhua
Bosera Asset Management raises US$200 million for China’s ‘first’ sustainable development exchange-traded fund
- China’s second biggest fund manager closed its first ETF themed on social and environmental values, with strong interest at home and in Argentina
- The ETF is scheduled for listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in February
Topic | A-shares
